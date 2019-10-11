More than 150 arrested in islandwide operation against scams

SINGAPORE: A total of 154 people have been arrested this month for their suspected involvement in various scams, the police said in a news release on Friday (Oct 11).

The suspects, aged between 15 and 68, were arrested in an islandwide operation.



They are believed to be involved in 230 scam cases, mostly e-commerce scams, where victims lost more than S$1.3 million.

The suspects are also being investigated for cheating and money laundering, police added.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, while those convicted of money laundering face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

To avoid falling victim to e-commerce scans, police advised members of the public not to make payments in advance, and to instead pay only on delivery or after meeting the seller.

The authorities also warned the public to not allow others to use their back accounts or mobile phone lines to make transactions, as they will be held accountable if their accounts are linked to illegal transactions.