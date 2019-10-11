More than 150 investigated in islandwide operation against scams

SINGAPORE: A total of 154 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in various scams, the police said in a news release on Friday (Oct 11).

The suspects, aged between 15 and 68, are currently assisting in investigations following an islandwide operation against scams, police said.

They are believed to be involved in 230 scam cases, mostly e-commerce scams, where victims lost more than S$1.3 million.

The suspects are also being investigated for cheating and money laundering, police added.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, while those convicted of money laundering face up to 10 years’ jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.

To avoid falling victim to e-commerce scans, police advised members of the public not to make payments in advance, and to instead pay only on delivery or after meeting the seller.

The authorities also warned the public to not allow others to use their bank accounts or mobile phone lines to make transactions, as they will be held accountable if their accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

Editor's note: An earlier version of this story reported that 154 suspects had been arrested. The Singapore Police Force has since clarified that the number includes those who are assisting police investigations but are not necessarily under arrest.