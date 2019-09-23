Police arrest trio suspected of involvement in online car rental, sex service scams

SINGAPORE: Three men were arrested last week on suspicion of involvement in a series of car rental and sexual service scams.

The suspects were aged 18, 19 and 23, police said in a news release on Monday (Sep 23), adding that at least seven people fell victim to the scams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On May 30, police received a report of a case of sexual service scam.

The male victim had responded to an online advertisement offering sexual services and made a S$200 payment through bank transfer, police said.

The victim realised he was cheated when the scammers became uncontactable upon receiving the funds.



On Aug 27, police received several reports of car rental scams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The victims had also responded to an online advertisement - this time to rent a car through Carousell. They made deposits of between S$200 and S$400 through bank transfers, said SPF.

They too realised they were cheated when the scammers became uncontactable after receiving the funds.

Following investigations, officers from Bedok Police Division established the identity of the men and arrested them on Sep 18 and 19.

The 18-year-old is believed to be the mastermind who collaborated with the other two by using their bank accounts to receive funds from the victims, police said.



Investigations into the cases are ongoing. If convicted, they may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined.

