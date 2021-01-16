251 people under investigation for suspected involvement in scams, including 74-year-old: SPF

SINGAPORE: A total of 251 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in scams, either as scammers or money mules, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on Saturday (Jan 16).

This follows a two-week islandwide enforcement operation that ended on Friday, involving the Commercial Affairs Department and the seven police land divisions.

The people assisting with investigations are aged between 15 and 74, said SPF.



They are believed to be involved in 421 cases of scams, comprising mainly Internet love scams, e-commerce scams, social media impersonation scams, fake gambling platform and loan scams.



Victims purportedly lost more than S$3.5 million, SPF said.

The suspects are being investigated for offences of cheating or money laundering.

For cheating, offenders can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined. Those convicted of money laundering can be jailed for up to 10 years and fined up to S$500,000.

“The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance to the law,” SPF said.

“To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, members of the public should always reject requests by others to use your bank account or mobile lines as you will be held accountable if these are linked to illegal transactions.”

