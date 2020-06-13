More than 180 investigated over scams involving S$1.5 million

SINGAPORE: A total of 188 people are being investigated for their suspected involvement in various scams where victims lost more than S$1.54 million, the police said in a news release on Saturday (Jun 13).



The suspects, aged between 14 and 64, are currently assisting in investigations following an islandwide operation against scams, police said.

The 120 men and 68 women are believed to be involved in 363 scam cases, mostly internet love scams, e-commerce scams and loan scams.

The two-week operation started on May 30 and was carried out by officers from the Commercial Affairs Division and seven police land divisions.

The suspects are being investigated for cheating or money laundering, said police.

Those found guilty of cheating may be jailed for up to 10 years and fined, while those convicted of money laundering face up to 10 years' jail, a fine of up to S$500,000, or both.



“The police take a serious view against any person who may be involved in scams and frauds, and perpetrators will be dealt with in accordance to the law,” said the release.

To avoid being an accomplice to crimes, police advised members of the public to reject requests by others to use their bank account or mobile lines as they will be held accountable if these accounts are linked to illegal transactions.

