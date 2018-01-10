Scattering ashes on land could soon be allowed in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Scattering the ashes of your loved one on land could soon be a possibility, with authorities in Singapore planning to offer the option at designated areas.

Senior Minister of State for Environment and Water Resources Amy Khor told Parliament on Wednesday (Jan 10) that there has been public interest in scattering cremated remains on land.

Currently, human remains are either cremated or buried on land. For those who are cremated, family members may choose to leave the remains in niches in columbariums, keep them at home or scatter them at sea.

Hong Kong, Taiwan, China and South Korea are some of the places where inland ash scattering is allowed, Dr Khor said, adding that the National Environment Agency is studying this and plans to offer the option at designated government-run after-death facilities.

"We are consulting stakeholders, religious leaders as well as funeral parlour directors and so on, before we make an announcement later this year.”

However, there are no plans to introduce burials at sea, a process which involves lowering the body underwater, she said in response to Member of Parliament Seah Kian Peng's question on whether there is public demand for this option.

