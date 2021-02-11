SCDF ambulance involved in car accident in Tuas

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) ambulance was involved in a crash with a car in Tuas on Wednesday (Feb 10) morning.

The ambulance was travelling along Tuas South Avenue 4 and Tuas South Avenue 5 at about 11.50am when it collided with the car.

The ambulance was responding to an incident and had its blinker lights on, said SCDF.

No patient was on board the ambulance and another ambulance was immediately dispatched to the scene, said SCDF. The driver of the car was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.



A dashcam video circulating on social media showed the ambulance colliding with the boot of the car, sending debris flying across the road. The driver of the car was then seen getting out of the vehicle.

