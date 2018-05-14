Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam vows to get to bottom of SCDF NSF death

SINGAPORE: Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday (May 14) pledged to get to the bottom of the incident that left one Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF) dead.

Corporal Kok Yuen Chin, 22, died on Sunday after being found unconscious at the bottom of a fire station pump well.

CPL Kok was celebrating his impending ORD, which was supposed to fall on Wednesday, when the incident happened, Mr Shanmugam said, confirming that he drowned.



“It’s unacceptable, period,” he told reporters on Monday. “We will get to the bottom of it."



​​​​​​​Mr Shanmugam added that he, together with SCDF deputy commissioner Chong Hoi Hung, met with the deceased’s family earlier on Monday.

“It’s a clear violation of SCDF's rules,” Mr Shanmugam said of the incident, calling it a “tragic loss”. “Nothing is going to bring the young man back to life.”

