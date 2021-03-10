SCDF deploys elite team to rescue injured woman in Jelapang Road canal

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) deployed its elite Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) to rescue an injured woman in a large canal on Wednesday (Mar 10).

SCDF said that it had received a call for assistance near Block 510 Jelapang Road in Bukit Panjang at about 5.50pm.

When members of the SCDF arrived at the scene, they saw a woman lying face-down at the bottom of the canal.

Firefighters and Disaster Assistance and Rescue Team (DART) members rescuing an injured woman from a canal on Jelapang Road on Mar 10, 2021. (Photo: SCDF)

"Firefighters from Bukit Batok Fire Station immediately deployed a ladder to gain access into the canal," said the SCDF.

The woman was assessed to have sustained injuries to her head, hip and legs by SCDF’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crew.

Firefighters and rescuers from DART secured onto a stretcher and hoisted her out of the canal.

She was then taken to the National University Hospital (NUH) in an ambulance.