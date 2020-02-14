50 firefighters battling blaze at Sungei Tengah

SINGAPORE: Fifty firefighters have been battling a blaze at Sungei Tengah since the early hours of Friday (Feb 14), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said it was alerted to the fire at 131 Lorong Semangka at about 1.30am.

A fire broke out at Lorong Semangka on Feb 14, 2020. (Photo: SCDF)

The fire involved piles of horticultural waste "approximately the size of one football field and about four storeys high".

"The firefighting operation is still ongoing due to the slow burning of the deep-seated piles, coupled with the abundance of dry vegetation and windy condition," said SCDF.

SCDF firefighters using water jets to battle the blaze. (Photo: SCDF)

Seven emergency vehicles have been deployed and five water jets are being used to bring the fire under control.

SCDF is also using excavators to create fire breaks, which are physical gaps between materials that could burn. This helps to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading.

The firefighting operation is expected to be prolonged, said SCDF.