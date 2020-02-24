Fire breaks out at rooftop of Pandan Loop building

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out on the rooftop of an eight-storey building in Pandan Loop on Monday (Feb 24) morning.

The building, which was empty at the time, was in the process of being demolished, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

There were no reported injuries.

The SCDF said that they were alerted to the fire at 200 Pandan Loop at about 10.55am.

Photos and videos posted on social media showed thick black smoke billowing from the rooftop of the building.

SCDF said an air-conditioning unit on the rooftop of the building was on fire when they arrived at the scene.

The fire was subsequently extinguished with one water jet.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, said SCDF.