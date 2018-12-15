SCDF stepping up fire safety checks during festive period

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) is stepping up fire safety checks at commercial properties during the festive period, it said in a news release on Saturday (Dec 15).

Two shopping malls and five public entertainment outlets were inspected on Friday and several fire safety violations were found.

Advertisement

These include exit lights that were not working, obstruction to common passageways and exit doors, as well as "unauthorised change of use in parts of the premises", said SCDF.



Obstruction to common corridors can hamper smooth evacuation in a fire emergency. (Photo: SCDF)

SCDF reminded the owners and management of public buildings and places of recreation to ensure compliance with all fire safety requirements.

Entertainment outlets like discotheques and pubs should also ensure that their premises are not overcrowded.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"SCDF takes fire safety violations seriously and will not hesitate to take tough enforcement actions against the offenders," it said. "Fire safety is a collective responsibility and together we can all help to reduce fire occurrences in Singapore."

First time offenders may be fined up to S$5,000. Repeat offenders will be taken to court and if convicted, they face a fine of up to S$10,000 and a jail term of up to six months.

Carrying out fire safety works without plan approval constitutes a major offence, and carries a fine of up to S$200,000 and a jail term of up to 24 months.

SCDF officers checking emergency lights. (Photo: SCDF)

SCDF added that members of the public who spot fire hazards are encouraged to report the cases through its fire hazard reporting line at 1800-280-0000, or via email at SCDF_Fire_Safety_Feedback@scdf.gov.sg.



During this festive period, SCDF also reminded residents to check their decorative lighting fixtures for damage and defects before use, and to keep in mind the following advice: