Firefighter taken to hospital after battling blaze at Sungei Kadut scrap metal plant

SINGAPORE: A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) firefighter was taken to hospital after a fire broke out at a scrap metal plant in Sungei Kadut on Friday (Jun 8).

SCDF was alerted to the fire at 6 Sungei Kadut Loop at around 5pm, according to an SCDF Facebook post.

The fire involved the contents of a decommissioned 10-metre long cylindrical heat exchanger at a scrap metal plant, said SCDF.

"In such fires, water is not a suitable extinguishing medium," said SCDF. "Hence, during the initial stage of firefighting operations, boundary cooling was conducted on the exterior of the cylindrical container with five water jets to prevent the fire from spreading. Dry powder was subsequently used to combat the fire."

The fire was brought under control by 7.30pm, it added.

A firefighter sustained minor burns from the incident and was taken to Singapore General Hospital, said SCDF. He has since been discharged.

Photos of the incident showed massive flames emerging from the cylindrical heat exchanger as firefighters battled the blaze.



