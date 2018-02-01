SCDF forms advisory panel to review cladding regulatory regime

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has formed an advisory panel to review the regulatory regime on cladding.

In a press release on Thursday (Feb 1), the SCDF said the Cladding Regulatory Regime Review Advisory Panel will provide industry feedback to its recommendations and assist in their implementation.

The 13-member advisory panel comprises key representatives from government agencies, certification bodies, the building industry and academia.



It will review the fire safety regulations and certification processes relating to the use of Aluminum Composite Panels (ACPs) as cladding.



The panel will announce the results of its review by end-2018.



In September 2017, SCDF identified several buildings that may have used unsafe cladding on their external walls. The investigations were triggered by a fire which broke out in an industrial building at 30 Toh Guan Road in May 2017, killing a 54-year-old woman.



In a subsequent update in December, SCDF said 17 buildings have completed the removal of cladding while the removal process for 17 other buildings were in progress.

