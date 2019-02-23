SCDF deploys hazmat team after ammonia leak at Ang Mo Kio building

SINGAPORE: A hazmat team was deployed to a commercial building in Ang Mo Kio on Saturday evening (Feb 23) after an ammonia leak was detected.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it responded to the incident at 7030 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 at about 8.20pm.

That is the address of Northstar @ AMK where a range of businesses are located, including food outlets and interior design companies.

“Ammonia vapour was released from a leaked container arising from a malfunctioning valve on the 6th floor of the premises,” said SCDF in a Facebook post.

“Upon arrival, SCDF responders immediately performed vapour dispersion operations with a hosereel water spray to reduce the concentration of the released ammonia vapour.”

People were evacuated from the sixth floor, said SCDF, adding that there were no injuries reported.

The hazmat incident is confined within the premises,” it said. “SCDF hazmat specialists are currently sealing the source of the leak.”