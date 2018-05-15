'Visible injuries' on body of SCDF NSF sustained in pump well during rescue process: Police

SINGAPORE: The "visible injuries" discovered on the body of the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) full-time national serviceman (NSF), who had died after being found unconscious at the bottom of a fire station pump well, were sustained while he was in the well and during the rescue process, preliminary investigations show.

"The police are aware of media reports stating that there were visible injuries discovered on the late CPL Kok Yuen Chin," said the police on Tuesday (May 15).

"Preliminary investigation findings from police as well as findings from the pathologist indicate that the injuries were sustained in the well and during the rescue process."

CPL Kok died after being found unconscious at the bottom of a 12m-deep fire station pump well which was filled with water.

He had gone into the well as part of activities to celebrate his impending ORD.

Ms Helen Kok, CPL Kok's aunt, was cited as saying in The Straits Times that her nephew's body had signs of injury, including cuts on his face, in particular around his chin and cheeks.

CPL Kok's father was also cited as saying in Lianhe Zaobao that he had noticed that his son had injuries on the face and forehead, as well as two missing teeth, when he saw the body at the mortuary with his sister and brother-in-law.

The police urged members of the public not to speculate about the incident, and issued a reminder that investigations are ongoing.

"The findings will be made known in due course," said the police.

The incident has drawn attention to ragging activities in the force, with SCDF acknowledging on Tuesday the existence of such activities. It also said on Tuesday that it has meted out "deterrent" punishments such as detention for ragging activities in the past.

Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam on Monday pledged to get to the bottom of the incident, saying that the conduct was "in clear violation of SCDF's rules".