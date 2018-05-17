'We will work hard to regain your trust': SCDF after death of NSF

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Thursday (May 17) expressed its sorrow at the death of full-time national serviceman (NSF) Kok Yuen Chin, and vowed to do "everything necessary" to help his family.

"We mourn the heart-breaking loss of one of our own, NSF firefighter CPL Kok Yuen Chin," said SCDF in a Facebook post. "We will do everything necessary to assist his family during this difficult period. We will work hard to regain your trust."

"We owe it to CPL Kok and his family to ensure that this never happens again."

CPL Kok died on May 13 after being found unconscious at the bottom of a 12m-deep fire station pump well that was filled with water.

He had gone into the pump well at Tuas View fire station as part of activities to celebrate his impending ORD with squad mates.

On Thursday, his body was cremated at his hometown of Melaka in Malaysia.

Investigations into the death of CPL Kok are ongoing, with Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam saying in Parliament on Thursday that there will "almost certainly" be criminal proceedings.

Two SCDF regulars were arrested on Monday over the incident.

Mr Shanmugam made clear in Parliament unit commanders will be held responsible if such incidents happen in the future.



"Parents send their children to NS, they trust us. We have to maintain their trust," he said, adding that he has directed the SCDF and other Home Team agencies to relook the rules and how they are enforced.

