SCDF officers rescue trapped pedestrian in traffic accident at Tanjong Pagar Road

SINGAPORE: A trapped pedestrian had to be rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) after an accident at the junction of Tanjong Pagar Road and Gopeng Street on Friday (Jun 15).

The police told Channel NewsAsia that they were alerted to the accident involving a van and two pedestrians at about 12.20am.

One of the pedestrians "was trapped and rescued by SCDF using hydraulic rescue tools", said SCDF.

The 37-year-old woman was then taken to Singapore General Hospital, with the hospital alerted to be on standby to receive her.

The other pedestrian, a 54-year-old woman, was also taken to Singapore General Hospital.

Both women were conscious when taken to the hospital, said the police.

Photos circulating online of the incident appeared to show a person trapped under a van, while officers work to extricate her.

At least two fire engines and an ambulance could also be seen at the scene.

Police investigations are ongoing.