SCDF, police searching for man last seen walking into sea off Changi Beach
SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police are searching for a man who was last seen walking into the sea off Changi Beach.
The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at Changi Beach near Car Park 2 at about 5.45pm.
"Based on information from eye witnesses, a man was last seen walking into the waters and did not resurface. SCDF is currently conducting underwater search in the area," said the SCDF.
When Channel NewsAsia reached Changi Beach, authorities were seen conducting the search in the waters.
Police Coast Guard boats were seen as well.
A large section of the beach had been cordoned off too, while several emergency vehicles were seen at the car park.