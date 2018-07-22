SCDF, police searching for man last seen walking into sea off Changi Beach

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) and the police are searching for a man who was last seen walking into the sea off Changi Beach.

The SCDF said it was alerted to the incident at Changi Beach near Car Park 2 at about 5.45pm.

"Based on information from eye witnesses, a man was last seen walking into the waters and did not resurface. SCDF is currently conducting underwater search in the area," said the SCDF.



When Channel NewsAsia reached Changi Beach, authorities were seen conducting the search in the waters.

Police Coast Guard boats were seen as well.

Police Coast Guard boats spotted in the waters off Changi Beach. (Photo: Nevin Jacob Thomas)

Authorities seen conducting an underwater search for a man whom eyewitnesses said walked into the waters and did not resurface. (Photo: Nevin Jacob Thomas)

A large section of the beach had been cordoned off too, while several emergency vehicles were seen at the car park.

