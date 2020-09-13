SCDF to sound public warning system on Sep 15

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the annual "Important Message" signal islandwide through the public warning system at 6.20pm on Sep 15.



"Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise," SCDF said in a media release on Sunday (Sep 13).



Advertisement

Advertisement

Those who have downloaded the SGSecure app will also hear the signal on their mobile phones if they are not on silent or vibration mode.

The signal will end once the message is acknowledged or it will stop after 20 seconds. This will be followed by a brief text on the sounding of the public warning system.

The Important Message signal, one of three signals, is sounded to alert the population to an important broadcast.

Members of the public are encouraged to tune in immediately to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp TV channels for a brief message.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sounding and broadcast message are part of SCDF's efforts to familiarise the public with the public warning system signals, it said, adding that it aims to raise awareness on how the public should react when they hear the signal.

