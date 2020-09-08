SCDF responders rescue injured worker from 40m-high crane

SINGAPORE: A worker who injured his leg while on a crane 40m in the air was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Monday afternoon (Sep 7).

A team of firefighters and specialists from SCDF's disaster assistance and rescue team (DART) were deployed to bring the man down to safety, the authority said in a Facebook post on Tuesday.

The incident took place at a construction site along How Sun Drive at about 4.30pm.



"A team of four DART specialists climbed a cat ladder up the crane and traversed across its narrow arm to reach the injured man," said SCDF.

They secured themselves in place and set up a lowering system involving ropes and pulleys.

"One of the specialists who was cross-trained as an emergency medical technician treated and bandaged the man’s wound, all while being suspended 40m in the air," said the authority.

The next step involved another team of DART specialists on the ground attaching a stretcher to a rope that had been deployed by the team on the crane.

Both teams worked to hoist the stretcher up, and the injured man was then secured onto it.



"With all the pieces in place about an hour into the operation, it was time to bring the man down to safety," said SCDF.

"A DART specialist on the crane attached himself to the stretcher and was slowly lowered to the ground, with assistance from the other DART specialists and the firefighters."

Once on the ground, a paramedic assessed the worker before taking him to Sengkang General Hospital.





