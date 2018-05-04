SCDF rescues man and woman from MacPherson canal after heavy rain

SINGAPORE: A man and woman who fell into a canal in the MacPherson area were rescued by Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) personnel on Thursday (May 3).

SCDF said it received a call that two people had fallen into the canal beside Block 83 MacPherson Lane at about 5.10pm.

Advertisement

A man in his 50s and a woman in her 70s were rescued with a life buoy and ladder, SCDF said.

Photos of the scene show at least 13 SCDF rescuers at the canal, as well as bystanders holding umbrellas in the rain. (Photo: Darren Colin Goh)

Both were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, SCDF said.

Eyewitness Darren Colin Goh said he heard sirens and stepped out of his home to see what was going on.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He took some photos of the scene that showed at least 13 SCDF rescuers at the canal, as well as bystanders holding umbrellas in the rain. The water was about waist-deep.

The photos show the man in a white T-shirt and an SCDF rescuer helping the woman, who had a life buoy around her, onto the ladder. The woman is later seen on a stretcher.

The man and woman were rescued with a life buoy and ladder. (Photo: Darren Colin Goh)

Both were conscious when taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. (Photo: Darren Colin Goh)

Eyewitness Darren Colin Goh estimated that the entire rescue operation took between 20 and 40 minutes. (Photo: Darren Colin Goh)

Mr Goh estimated that the entire rescue operation took between 20 and 40 minutes.

National water agency PUB, citing the National Environment Agency, had warned on Thursday of heavy rain over many areas of Singapore from 4.55pm to 5.30pm.