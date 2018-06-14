SCDF rescues woman walking on roof of overhead bridge in Yishun

SINGAPORE: Traffic was disrupted at Yishun Avenue 2 near Khatib MRT Station late Thursday afternoon (Jun 14) as Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers rescued a woman walking on the roof of an overhead bridge.

Videos and photos circulating on social media showed air bags deployed at the scene and a large crowd of onlookers gathered nearby.

Advertisement

In some photos, officers are seen climbing up the covered walkway. One video shows them dragging her to safety. SCDF said she was taken to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital.



Police said they were alerted to the case at 4.55pm and that following the rescue operation, the woman was arrested for attempted suicide.

SCDF officers at the scene after a woman climbed on top of a bridge in Yishun. (Photo: Telegram/SG Road Blocks/Traffic News)

Yishun Avenue 2 and the roads between Yishun Ring Road and Yishun Avenue 7 were temporarily closed to facilitate police and SCDF operations.

Advertisement

Advertisement

An alert on the SMRT Connect app said bus services 169, 883 and 965 for both directions from Yishun Avenue 2 to Yishun Ring Road were temporarily diverted due to a "safety and security" incident.

At around 6.15pm, an update on the app said bus services were operating normally.

A Channel NewsAsia reader said he saw that cars near the bridge were "blocked" in both directions.

"When I came, the SCDF people were cornering (her)," he said.

Other eyewitnesses have taken to social media to share about the incident.

My mom took this earlier at Yishun, some boy trying to commit suicide. Not sure how he got up there but there’s a road block. pic.twitter.com/XWvGR7bLfp — van (@vanwht) June 14, 2018











