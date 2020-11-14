SCDF responders rescue injured marine worker from container vessel

SINGAPORE: A worker who had fallen down a hatch onboard an anchored container vessel in the southeast of Singapore was rescued by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) on Friday afternoon (Nov 13).

Two SCDF marine vessels were deployed to the incident after receiving a call for medical assistance at around 12.30pm, the authority said in a Facebook post on Friday night.



"Arriving alongside the container vessel, two SCDF marine specialists who are cross-trained as emergency medical technicians quickly boarded the vessel with their rescue and medical equipment to assess the situation," it said.



A man fell down a hatch on the container vessel, sustaining a serious leg injury. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

The injured man was found conscious but immobile at the container vessel's medical bay.

He was secured onto a stretcher and lowered onto a SCDF Heavy Rescue Vessel using a lowering system of ropes and pulleys between the two vessels.



The rescue and evacuation operation was performed with "great caution", in view of the waves and windy condition out at sea, SCDF said.

The casualty safely lowered onto SCDF's Heavy Rescue Vessel. (Photo: Facebook/SCDF)

Once aboard the SCDF vessel, the injured man was ferried to Marina South Pier, where he was received by an emergency ambulance on standby.

The ambulance crew assessed him before he was taken to the Singapore General Hospital.