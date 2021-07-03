About 40 residents of Tampines HDB block evacuated after fire

SINGAPORE: About 40 residents of Block 395 Tampines Avenue 7 were evacuated on Saturday morning (Jul 3) after a fire broke out in a 10th-floor flat.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to the fire at about 9.40am, adding that one person was rescued from the flat.



“Upon arrival, SCDF firefighters wearing breathing apparatus sets conducted forced entry into the smoke-logged unit on the 10th floor,” it said in a Facebook post.

“SCDF rescued an occupant through the window of the affected unit."

The occupant was assessed by a paramedic and did not want to be taken to hospital, said SCDF.



However, a resident from the 11th floor was taken to Sengkang General Hospital after falling during evacuation.

About 40 residents living on floors nine to 12 of the block were evacuated by police as a precautionary measure, said the SCDF.

It added that the fire involved a bedroom of the 10th-floor unit, and it was extinguished with one water jet.



The cause of the fire is being investigated.

