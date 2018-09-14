SCDF to sound 'Important Message' signal on Sep 15

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the "Important Message" signal through Public Warning System (PWS) sirens islandwide at 6.20pm on Saturday (Sep 15).

"Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise," SCDF said in a media release on Friday.



The signal will also sound on all smartphones with the SGSecure mobile app that are not on silent or vibration mode. The signal will stop after 20 seconds or once the message is acknowledged, and the user will receive a brief text on the PWS sounding, SCDF added.

When the signal is sounded, members of the public can immediately tune in to any local radio station to listen to a brief message on the PWS.

Held annually, the sounding is part of SCDF's continuous efforts to familiarise the public with the PWS signals and to raise awareness on how they should react upon hearing the signal.

Members of the public can find out more about the PWS signal on the SCDF website.

