SCDF to sound 'Important Message' signal on Total Defence Day

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the "Important Message" signal through Public Warning System (PWS) sirens islandwide at 6.20pm on Friday (Feb 15) as part of Total Defence Day.

"Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise," SCDF said in a media release on Wednesday.



The signal will also sound on all smartphones with the SGSecure mobile app that are not on silent or vibration mode.

The signal will stop after 20 seconds or once the message is acknowledged, and the user will receive a brief text on the PWS sounding, SCDF added.

When the signal is sounded, members of the public can immediately tune in to any local radio station or free-to-air Mediacorp TV channel to listen to a brief message on the PWS.

The PWS siren is sounded at 6.20 pm on Feb 15 to mark the time the British surrendered to Japanese Imperial Forces in 1942.



"The PWS sounding serves to give due significance and remembrance to this historical moment," said SCDF.

Held annually, the sounding is part of SCDF's continuous efforts to familiarise the public with the PWS signals and to raise awareness on how they should react upon hearing the signal.

Members of the public can find out more about the PWS signal on the SCDF website.