SCDF to sound 'Important Message' signal on Total Defence Day

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) will sound the "Important Message" signal through Public Warning System (PWS) sirens islandwide at 6.20pm on Thursday (Feb 15) as part of Total Defence (TD) Day.

"Do not be alarmed by the minute-long sounding exercise," SCDF said in a media release on Tuesday.



The signal will also sound on all smartphones with the SGSecure mobile app that are not on silent or vibration mode. The signal will stop after 20 seconds or once the message is acknowledged, and the user will receive a brief text on the PWS sounding, SCDF added.

The PWS siren is sounded at 6.20pm on Feb 15 to mark the time of the British's surrender to Japanese Imperial Forces in 1942.



"(This) serves to give due significance and remembrance to this historical moment. It also underscores the importance of emergency preparedness and for Singaporeans to defend our homeland," SCDF said.

Members of the public can find out more about the PWS signal on the SCDF website.

