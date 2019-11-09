Jurong-Clementi Town Council gets warning from SCDF after firefighters unable to use hose reels during blaze

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) has issued a warning to Jurong-Clementi Town Council after firefighters on call to a blaze at an HDB flat in Bukit Batok last week were unable to use the fire hose reels at the location.

Several of the hose reel cabinets had been padlocked, SCDF said in a statement to CNA on Saturday (Nov 9). Even after firefighters broke one of the padlocks, they were still unable to use the fire hose reel because there was no water supply, SCDF added.

The fire was eventually extinguished with water from SCDF's emergency vehicles.

"Town Councils are responsible for the maintenance and proper functioning of their estates’ fire safety measures," SCDF said.

2 PEOPLE RESCUED FROM LEDGE OUTSIDE FLAT

Three people were rescued from the fire, which broke out on the 13th floor of Block 210A Bukit Batok Street 21 at about 4.30am on Nov 1.

A woman in her 60s was rescued from a toilet, while a man in his 60s and another man in his 30s were found standing on the ledge outside the kitchen window. They were taken to hospital with burn injuries and smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

According to an eyewitness, the fire burned for nearly half an hour before it was extinguished between 5.30am and 5.40am.

FIRE HAZARD WARNING

Later on in the day, SCDF notified Jurong-Clementi Town Council of the issue with the fire hose reels and performed an inspection with town council representatives, it said in its statement.

The Town Council was subsequently issued with Fire Hazard Abatement Notices, which serve as warnings to rectify the non-compliance.

In this instance, it would mean ensuring that the hose reels are functioning and are not locked, SCDF said in its statement.

Should non-compliances of the same nature be detected during a reinspection by SCDF, the Town Council could be liable for a composition fine or even prosecution, it added.

"SCDF has since verified through onsite inspections that the fire hose reels at the block are now accessible and in working order."

CNA has contacted Jurong-Clementi Town Council for comment.