2020 school year to start on Jan 2, end on Nov 20

SINGAPORE: The 2020 school year for all primary and secondary schools will start on Thursday, Jan 2, and end on Friday, Nov 20, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Aug 15).

Students in their first year at junior colleges and at the Millennia Institute will start on Wednesday, Feb 5, while the rest of the students will start school on Monday, Jan 6.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The four vacation periods next year are as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

In addition, there will be three scheduled school holidays in 2020:

