2020 school year to start on Jan 2, end on Nov 20

Students attending a mathematics class at a primary school
Students attending a mathematics class at a primary school. (File photo: TODAY)
(Updated: )

SINGAPORE: The 2020 school year for all primary and secondary schools will start on Thursday, Jan 2, and end on Friday, Nov 20, the Ministry of Education (MOE) announced on Wednesday (Aug 15). 

Students in their first year at junior colleges and at the Millennia Institute will start on Wednesday, Feb 5, while the rest of the students will start school on Monday, Jan 6. 

MOE school calendar 2020 for primary and secondary school

MOE school calendar 2020 for JC and MI

The four vacation periods next year are as follows: 

MOE school vacation for primary and secondary school

MOE school vacation for JC and MI

In addition, there will be three scheduled school holidays in 2020:

scheduled school holidays table

Source: CNA/cy

