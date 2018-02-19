Schools cannot be used as platforms for partisan politics: MOE

SINGAPORE: Schools should be free of partisan politics and they do not invite Members of Parliament (MP) or political parties to speak at school events.

That was the response given by Senior Minister of State for Education Janil Puthucheary in his reply to a parliamentary question by Non-Constituency Member of Parliament Leon Perera on Monday (Feb 19).

"Schools cannot be used as platforms for partisan politics. Schools do not invite or accede to requests by any Member of Parliament or political party to speak at school events," Dr Puthucheary said.

The Workers' Party's Mr Perera had asked if there are any rules by the MOE that prohibit primary or secondary schools from inviting MPs or nominated MPs from any party as speakers at events.

In a supplementary question, Mr Perera asked if this also included office-holders and ministers.

To this Dr Puthucheary reiterated that schools should be kept free of partisan politics and added: "People should not be speaking in their capacity as a member of a political party attending a school for an event."

Mr Perera followed the reply with another question asking if members of other parties represented in parliament and nominated MPs would be allowed to engage with students in the same way office holders and ministers do.

He asked if students should have access to both sides of the political debate, so that they can "develop into citizens who can exercise sound judgement in political questions".



In his reply, Dr Puthucheary said MPs speaking at school events in their political capacity was "not appropriate" and that schools are "to be kept free of partisan politics".

