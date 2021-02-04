Schools suspend high-element outdoor activities after 15-year-old student dies following incident at SAFRA Yishun

SINGAPORE: All schools will suspend outdoor activities involving high elements with immediate effect, after a 15-year-old student died on Thursday (Feb 4) following an incident at a camp programme in SAFRA Yishun.

"The safety of our students has always been a priority for us, and we are working with the police and relevant parties to investigate the incident," said the Ministry of Education (MOE) and Anglo-Chinese School (Independent) in a joint statement on Thursday.

The boy purportedly lost his footing while participating in a high-element course at SAFRA Yishun on Wednesday afternoon, but was "suspended by the safety harness and subsequently lost consciousness when he was lowered to the ground", said the police.

The police said they received a call for assistance at about 2pm on Wednesday. The boy was unresponsive when officers' arrived, they said.

"Preliminary investigations suggest there is no foul play. Police investigations are ongoing," they added.

The news of the incident was first reported by the Straits Times on Thursday afternoon.

In their joint statement on Thursday night, MOE and ACS (Independent) said they were "greatly saddened" by the passing of the student.

All schools will suspend high-element outdoor activities with immediate effect, pending the completion of investigations, the statement read.

"Together, we are working closely to give our fullest support to the family as well as the student's classmates and teachers during this trying time," said MOE and ACS (Independent).

The activity the boy had participated in was organised by outdoor adventure learning company Camelot. The company is working with MOE and the school to provide their support to the family, Camelot said in a statement on Thursday night.

"Investigations are currently ongoing as to the circumstances surrounding the incident. Camelot has been providing, and will continue to provide, its fullest cooperation and assistance to the relevant authorities in this matter."

Describing the incident as a "mishap", SAFRA said in a statement that the student was part of an ACS (Independent) camp programme held at the adventure sports centre at SAFRA Yishun.

The school had contracted Camelot, an accredited vendor, to run this specific programme for its students, said SAFRA in the statement on Thursday evening.

"As investigations are ongoing, all activities at the adventure sports centre have been temporarily suspended," the statement read.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received the call for assistance at 1.50pm on Wednesday, it said.

Upon their arrival, the boy was found lying unconscious on the ground. SCDF responders immediately performed CPR and applied an automated external defibrillator (AED).

He was taken unconscious to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital where he died on Thursday, said the police.