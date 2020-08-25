Scoot apologises for sending mass email detailing COVID-19 restrictions for upcoming flight

SINGAPORE: An email meant for passengers of a Scoot flight from Singapore to Guangzhou detailing new COVID-19 travel requirements, was mistakenly sent on Tuesday (Aug 25) to dozens of people not booked on the trip, said a Scoot spokesperson.

Flight TR100 is scheduled to depart on Sunday at 5.15am.



Passengers on all China-bound flights have to take a nucleic acid test five days before boarding and test negative for COVID-19 from Aug 28.



CNA readers said they were sent multiple copies of the same email, with one person receiving more than 30 notifications.

In response to CNA's queries, a Scoot spokesperson said the company is currently investigating the matter and will provide an update on the findings when possible.

"Scoot sincerely apologises for this oversight and our highest priority is establishing what transpired and rectifying the errors," said the spokesperson.

"For now, it has been established that there was no data breach or leak of personal information."



