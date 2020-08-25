Scoot apologises for sending mass email detailing COVID-19 restrictions for Singapore to Guangzhou flight

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier Scoot apologised to customers on Tuesday (Aug 25) after mistakenly sending a mass email that was meant only for passengers booked on a flight from Singapore to Guangzhou.

The email, which details new COVID-19 travel requirements, was for passengers of flight TR100 which is scheduled to depart on Sunday at 5.15am, said Scoot.



However, it was mistakenly sent to customers who were not booked on the flight, the airline added.

CNA readers said they were sent multiple copies of the same email, with one person receiving more than 30 notifications.



In response to CNA's queries, a Scoot spokesperson said the company is investigating the matter.



"Scoot sincerely apologises for this oversight and our highest priority is establishing what transpired and rectifying the errors," said the spokesperson.

"For now, it has been established that there was no data breach or leak of personal information."

From Aug 28, passengers on all China-bound flights have to take a nucleic acid test five days before boarding and they must test negative for COVID-19.



