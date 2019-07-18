Scoot to operate from Changi Airport's Terminal 1 from Oct 22

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier Scoot will move its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 (T1) at Changi Airport on Oct 22, it announced on Thursday (Jul 18).

The move aims to "facilitate Scoot's growth in the next few years", said the airline in a joint media release with Changi Airport Group.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Since April 2019, Scoot has launched eight new destinations in China, India, Laos and Malaysia, as part of expansion plans for the future," it said.

The airline added that it was on track to launch nine more new routes by the end of next year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

With this growth expected to continue, Scoot said that customer experience will "play an even bigger role". Check-in experience, in particular, has been identified as one of the top three areas which the airline wanted to improve.



Scoot's check-in counters at T1 will be located at rows 5 to 7 on the departure level, according to a notice on its website.

Changi Airport has undertaken upgrading works over the last five years to expand the passenger handling capacity of T1, said the release.

Improved features include automated check-in kiosks and bag-drop machines at the departure hall, expansion of the meeters and greeters hall at the arrival level, as well as the integration of the terminal with Jewel Changi Airport.

Two belts have also been added to the baggage claim hall, and two of the belts have been lengthened to handle more arriving passengers.

Scoot CEO Lee Lik Hsin said that the airline has strived to provide its growing customers base "with enhanced efficiency from the moment they arrive at the airport".



"With the move, we hope to encourage more customers to use the expanded self-service facilities, to enjoy a quicker and more seamless check-in process," he added.

The airline last year announced that it would move operations to T1, but did not specify the date.

Scoot is the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines and began flying in June 2012. In July 2017, it merged with Tigerair Singapore in a move that retained the Scoot brand.



The airline has a fleet of 20 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 29 Airbus A320 aircraft.