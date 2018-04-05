Thailand-bound Scoot flight returns to Singapore after alleged bomb threat

SINGAPORE: Budget carrier Scoot said on Thursday (Apr 5) that one of its flights bound for Thailand has returned safely to Singapore after an alleged bomb threat.



The airline said flight TR634 bound for Hat Yai was escorted back by Singapore's air force and that it was "working closely with the authorities for necessary follow-up to ensure the safety of our guests".

Path taken by TR634 on Thursday (Apr 5). (Image: flightaware.com)

In a Facebook post on Thursday afternoon, Singapore's Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said two fighter jets were deployed "within minutes" when the pilot raised a bomb threat alert while the flight was en route.





"The F-15SG pilots closely escorted the Scoot plane from the South China Sea to land safely back at Changi Airport," he added.



The Singapore Police Force confirmed in a statement on Facebook that it received a report about a passenger who allegedly made a bomb threat.



The plane, which turned back, has safely landed in Changi Airport. Police officers are currently conducting checks, the police said, adding that there will be more updates provided.



