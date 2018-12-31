Scoot passengers stranded in Taipei on New Year's Eve after flight to Singapore delayed

SINGAPORE: More than 350 Scoot passengers may have to usher in the New Year in the skies, after their original flight from Taipei to Singapore was delayed for at least 28 hours.

Flight TR899 was scheduled to depart Taipei's Taoyuan airport on Sunday (Dec 30) at 4.10pm, but it was grounded due to an "electrical component defect", said Scoot, adding that replacement parts had to be flown from Singapore.

The flight was rescheduled to depart on Monday at 11am, but problems with the plane persisted.

"Despite having replaced the faulty parts, the technical issue persisted today," said Scoot in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.



The airline added that it has made arrangements for two "rescue flights" to take the 356 affected passengers to Singapore.

"The two rescue flights are scheduled to arrive Singapore by early morning of Jan 1, 2019," said Scoot.



SINGAPOREANS STRANDED IN TAIPEI



One passenger told Channel NewsAsia that the flight home was repeatedly delayed.



"Passengers sat in the plane for more than 2 hours (on Sunday) initially while the engine failed repeatedly.

"After boarding the plane at 12pm (on Monday), the engine fault resurfaced and at 1pm the pilot made an announcement that the flight would once again be retimed to 5.30pm on the same day with Singapore Airlines picking the passengers up," said the passenger, who asked not to be named.



As at 7pm (on Monday) no Scoot representatives or plane have shown up yet." she added. "This is the 26th hour into our wait without proper information and update."

Other passengers took their complaints to social media, saying they wouldn't be back in time for the New Year.

Yesterday on 30 Dec 2018, my family and 300+ passengers did not manage to fly back to SG on TR899 due to an engine fault. We are all currently still stuck in Taipei after 3 attempts on the faulty aircraft. Now we won’t even be back in time for the New Year. Happy New Year Scoot. pic.twitter.com/AGAevxgdvv — ehkj (@ehkj5) December 31, 2018

Scoot apologised for the delay, saying affected passengers were given refreshments and meals.

"Customers who had sought their own accommodation will be offered reimbursement upon their return. In addition, a Guest Promise Voucher of S$100 will be offered to the affected passengers," said Scoot.

"Safety is of utmost priority to Scoot, and we sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused to our customers’ travel plans."

