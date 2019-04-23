Scoot flight from Bengaluru to Singapore delayed after 'verbal security threat'

SINGAPORE: A Scoot flight from Bengaluru to Singapore was delayed for almost 14 hours on Tuesday (Apr 23) due to a "verbal security threat".

A Scoot spokesperson said flight TR573 was scheduled to depart at 1.20am local time.

"Due to a verbal security threat, a passenger had to be removed from the flight by airport security.

"All passengers were required to undergo security screening and immigration clearance again, and no suspicious items were found. As a result of the additional security procedures, flight time limits of the operating crew were exceeded," the spokesperson added.

Scoot said that it will mount a replacement flight from Singapore, operated by a new set of crew members, to transport affected customers from Bengaluru to Singapore.

The replacement flight TR573D is scheduled to depart Bengaluru on Tuesday at 3.30pm local time, subject to overflight permit approvals.

"Refreshments are being provided to customers at the airport during the delay," the spokesperson said.

Facebook user Karesh Kumar uploaded a video of passengers from flight TR573 speaking to an airport staff member.

Mr Kumar said his parents and niece have been at the Bengaluru International Airport "since last night". He added that the passengers were also frustrated by the "poor communication" from the airline.

In the video, a man can be heard raising his voice at the staff member. He referred to the delay as "just insane" and that passengers were "just sitting here waiting for you endlessly".



A second man can also be heard asking: "What do we do? We have children, we have infants."

