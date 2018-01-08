Scoot's plane door damaged after bumping aerobridge at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: The cabin door of a Scoot aircraft was damaged at Changi Airport as it was preparing to undergo maintenance.

A Scoot spokesperson told Channel NewsAsia on Monday (Jan 8) that a door on a 787 aircraft "sustained some damage and is currently undergoing recovery”.



According to aviation website Flight Global, the incident happened on Sunday.

The low-cost carrier said no passengers were involved and that no injuries were reported. However, it did not want to confirm when the incident happened, as investigations are underway.



A Facebook post claimed that the aircraft’s brakes were not on, causing it to roll back and hit the aerobridge. (Photo: Jetline Marvel/Facebook)

Photos of the damaged plane door were shared on an aviation Facebook page, Jetline Marvel, at around midnight on Monday.

They show a Scoot aircraft making contact with an aerobridge, with the plane’s door partially dislodged.



The Facebook post claimed that the airplane chocks were removed before the "airtug", or an airplane tow, was connected.

Wheel chocks are wedges that are placed against the wheels of a vehicle to prevent additional movement.

The post also claimed that the aircraft’s brakes were not engaged, causing it to roll back and "hit" the aerobridge.



Channel NewsAsia has contacted Changi Airport Group for more information.