Scoot will not pay basic salary for cabin crew earning more than S$2,500 in temporary contract jobs

SINGAPORE: Cabin crew of budget carrier Scoot will not be paid a basic salary if they earn more than S$2,500 a month in temporary jobs taken up to supplement their income due to a lack of flying time.

Those who earn less than S$2,500 in these jobs, the majority of which are sourced by the airline, will continue to be paid half their basic salary.

These conditions apply to about 100 cabin crew members who are directly contracted to a secondary employer, and come after an agreement with the staff union, a Scoot spokesperson said in response to queries from CNA.

"This will allow us to directly support the crew who receive a lower salary from their secondary employer, while trying to achieve some parity with those who get a higher salary from their secondary employer," the spokesperson said.



"Scoot is focused on finding a balance between supporting its staff members who have been affected by COVID-19, while working hard to keep the airline’s operating expenditure down during this extremely challenging time for the entire Singapore Airlines (SIA) Group."



CNA has asked Scoot if the airline had previously paid cabin crew their basic salary on top of any secondary employment salary.



COVID-19 has ravaged the global airline industry with demand for air travel dipping sharply worldwide. Scoot’s passenger carriage fell 99.6 per cent year-on-year in July, the SIA Group said last month.



Scoot is currently operating at only 4 per cent of its capacity compared to pre-COVID-19 levels. A large majority of its 1,200-strong cabin crew have not been on flight duty since the start of the pandemic.



"All of our staff have been affected in some way, including through pay cuts, no-pay leave and other measures," the spokesperson said.

"Scoot has been working hard to minimise the impact on our staff through secondary employment, job redesign and internal redeployment."



The lack of flights has had a "material impact" on cabin crew income, the spokesperson said. Cabin crew get an allowance on top of their basic salary when they fly.

"To support our staff during this challenging time, Scoot has been actively sourcing for and facilitating secondary employment opportunities for our cabin crew since the onset of the pandemic," the spokesperson added.

"This is to allow our cabin crew to continue to earn a living while enabling Scoot to retain our talent for the eventual recovery."



SOME CABIN CREW SECONDED, OTHERS CONTRACTED

About 300 cabin crew members have been temporarily seconded to hospitals and Government agencies supporting Singapore’s COVID-19 response, Scoot said.

These crew members are paid by the employing agency and do not draw a basic salary from Scoot based on an agreement between the two parties.



Another 100 cabin crew members are directly contracted to a secondary employer.



"It is totally up to the crew to decide if they would like to take up secondary employment," the spokesperson said. "Crew who choose not to take up secondary employment continue to receive their basic salary from Scoot."

