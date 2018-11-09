Scoot's Singapore-Berlin flight delayed by 10 hours due to technical defect on wings

SINGAPORE: Passengers on a Scoot flight from Singapore to Berlin were stranded for more than 10 hours on Friday morning (Nov 9) after the plane was delayed due to a technical defect on its wings.

Scoot flight TR734 was scheduled to depart Singapore at 1.10am local time. It eventually took off at 11.55am after a replacement aircraft was assigned.

In response to queries from Channel NewsAsia, Scoot said that the plane had to return to bay after a technical issue was detected from the aircraft's spoilers, which are the small, hinged plates on the top portion of wings.

"While the aircraft underwent repairs, Scoot activated a new set of crew to ensure flight time limits are observed," added the low-cost carrier.

A replacement aircraft was also assigned "due to operational restrictions imposed by the technical defect", said Scoot.

"Safety is critical and Scoot will always ensure that this is utmost in our considerations," it said.

Scoot added that passengers were given meals and refreshments during the delay.

"We apologise for the inconvenience caused to our passengers and seek their understanding."