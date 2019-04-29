Scoot to suspend flights to four cities due to weak demand, aircraft shortage

Flights to and from Lucknow, Kalibo, Quanzhou and Male are to be suspended.

SINGAPORE: Budget carrier Scoot will suspend flights to four cities due to a “combination of weak demand and a shortage of aircraft resources”, it announced on Monday (Apr 29).

The affected destinations are Lucknow in northern India; Kalibo, the main airport to Philippine resort island Boracay; Quanzhou in China's Fujian province and Male, the capital of Maldives.

Scoot is experiencing aircraft shortage as it will no longer receive SilkAir’s Boeing 737-800NG aircraft following the grounding of SilkAir’s Boeing 737 MAX 8 fleet, it said.



The suspensions are to start from end-June for Lucknow and Kalibo, August for Quanzhou and October for Male.

Scoot currently operates three flights a week to Lucknow, Kalibo and Quanzhou, and flies to Male four times weekly.

The last flights departing Singapore and the four cities are listed, subject to regulatory approvals. (Image: Scoot)

It will operate additional flights to Lucknow in June and to Kalibo for selected periods until the suspension of service, it said.



AFFECTED CUSTOMERS CAN REBOOK

Scoot said it has contacted customers with existing bookings regarding the suspension.

Affected customers can opt to rebook their flight, either to the same destination departing before the suspension or to a different destination within the same country, at no additional charge.

Rebooking to a different destination must be done within seven days of the original departure date.

Alternatively, they can obtain a 100 per cent refund on their booking via their original mode of payment or a 120 per cent refund via a Scoot Travel Voucher.



The airline, however, will continue to undertake the routes SilkAir had earlier committed to transfer over, it added.

These locations are:



• Luang Prabang and Vientiane in Laos, in April 2019

• Coimbatore, Trivandrum and Visakhapatnam in India, between May 2019 and October 2019

• Changsha, Fuzhou, Kunming and Wuhan in China, between May 2019 and June 2019

• Chiang Mai in Thailand, in October 2019

• Kota Kinabalu in Malaysia, in December 2019

• Balikpapan, Lombok, Makassar, Manado, Semarang and Yogyakarta in Indonesia, between May 2020 and July 2020

