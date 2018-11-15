Scoot to move operations to Changi Airport's Terminal 1

SINGAPORE: Low-cost carrier Scoot will move its operations from Terminal 2 to Terminal 1 at Changi Airport next year, it said on Thursday (Nov 15).

The shift, which takes place in the last quarter of 2019, is being done to facilitate Scoot’s growth plans and improve customer experience, the airline said in a joint news release with Changi Airport Group (CAG).

“Scoot projects double-digit annual growth over the next three years. At the same time, from a recent post-flight customer feedback survey conducted by Scoot, one key touchpoint that the airline wants to enhance is the check-in and boarding process,” it said.

“To better support airlines for future growth, Changi Airport has been undertaking upgrading works to expand the passenger handling capacity of T1, with the project expected to be fully completed in 2019.”

Refurbishment work at T1’s departure hall recently concluded, with an expanded area for self-service automated machines for check-ins and bag drop-offs.

The baggage claim hall is also being upgraded to serve more arriving flights, the news release added.

CAG’s managing director for airport operations management, Mr Jayson Goh, said it periodically reviews the allocation of airlines across all terminals to provide sufficient terminal capacity for future traffic growth.

“CAG will work closely with Scoot to ensure that its relocation to T1 is seamless for all its passengers,” he said.

Scoot is the low-cost arm of Singapore Airlines and began flying in June 2012. In July 2017, it merged with Tigerair Singapore in a move that retained the Scoot brand.

“The move to T1 will be beneficial for several reasons, chief of which being that it will allow us to continue serving our growing customer base comfortably and meet their needs for a fast and fuss-free pre-flight experience,” said Mr Lee Lik Hsin, Scoot’s CEO.

The airline has a fleet of 18 Boeing 787 Dreamliners and 27 Airbus A320 aircraft.