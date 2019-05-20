Singapore-bound Scoot flight diverted to Chennai after smoke alert triggered

SINGAPORE: A Scoot flight bound for Singapore was diverted to Chennai International Airport on Monday (May 20) after a cargo smoke warning was triggered.

Flight TR567, travelling from Tiruchirappalli in India, was diverted as a precaution, said Scoot in a statement.

The Airbus A320 aircraft, with 165 passengers on board, landed safely in Chennai at about 3.40am local time.

“The aircraft has been grounded for investigations and preliminary assessment indicates a false warning,” Scoot added.

A replacement flight has been arranged from Chennai to transport passengers to Singapore. It departs on Monday at 3.30pm local time, Scoot said.

“The safety of our customers are of Scoot’s highest consideration,” the airline said. “We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”