Scoot flight from Gold Coast to Singapore diverted after passenger causes disruption

SYDNEY: A Scoot flight heading to Singapore from Australia's Gold Coast was diverted to Sydney Airport on Monday (Jan 21) after an Australian man caused disruption on board.



Flight TR7 was diverted to Sydney Airport about 1 hour and 20 minutes into its journey.



Advertisement

“The aforementioned passenger was disembarked and handed over to local law enforcement personnel upon landing,” Scoot said in a statement.



The airline added that it arranged for the other passengers to fly on Scoot flight TR13 or Singapore Airlines flights SQ242 and SQ288 that were scheduled to depart from Sydney Airport.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scoot told Channel NewsAsia that contrary to an online report, the diversion was not due to the man "self-harming".