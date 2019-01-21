Scoot flight from Gold Coast to Singapore diverted after passenger causes disruption

Singapore

Scoot flight from Gold Coast to Singapore diverted after passenger causes disruption

Scoot airplane
File photo of a Scoot airplane. (Photo: AFP) 
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SYDNEY: A Scoot flight heading to Singapore from Australia's Gold Coast was diverted to Sydney Airport on Monday (Jan 21) after an Australian man caused disruption on board.

Flight TR7 was diverted to Sydney Airport about 1 hour and 20 minutes into its journey.

“The aforementioned passenger was disembarked and handed over to local law enforcement personnel upon landing,” Scoot said in a statement.

READ: 'Never again': Scoot passengers arrive in Singapore after 56-hour delay

READ: Scoot passengers stranded in Taipei on New Year's Eve after flight to Singapore delayed

The airline added that it arranged for the other passengers to fly on Scoot flight TR13 or Singapore Airlines flights SQ242 and SQ288 that were scheduled to depart from Sydney Airport.

Scoot told Channel NewsAsia that contrary to an online report, the diversion was not due to the man "self-harming".

READ: Scoot flight turned back to Changi Airport due to weather radar fault

READ: Technical issue with Scoot plane grounds Bangkok passengers for 29 hours

Flight Radar Scoot Jan 21, 2019
Scoot flight TR7 was diverted to Sydney Airport about 1 hour and 20 minutes into its journey. (Image: Flight Radar)

Source: CNA/zl(db/hm)

Tagged Topics

Bookmark