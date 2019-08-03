SDP to contest five constituencies at next General Election

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) has confirmed it intends to contest five constituencies at the next General Election – the same electoral divisions it contested in 2015.

The opposition party plans to field candidates for two Group Representation Constituencies (GRCs) – Holland-Bukit Timah and Marsiling-Yew Tee – and the single-seat wards of Bukit Batok, Yuhua and Bukit Panjang, it said on Friday (Aug 2).

SDP is the first to announce which constituencies it intends to contest at the next General Election, which must be held by April 2021.

Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing said in Parliament last month that the committee that reviews electoral division boundaries has not yet been formed.

In GE2015, SDP fielded 11 candidates and secured 31.23 per cent of valid votes in the wards it contested, but failed to gain a seat.

As the party ramps up its ground campaign for the elections, it will conduct a walkabout at the five constituencies on Sunday, led by secretary-general Chee Soon Juan and chairman Paul Tambyah.

More than 80 members and volunteers will accompany the party’s leaders at the walkabout, SDP said.

SDP’s ground campaign for the elections will focus on its plans to tackle Singapore’s costs of living, Dr Chee and Dr Tambyah said.

“We do not see the need to raise the Goods and Services Tax, cost of healthcare and essential services. Instead, we would like to free our people to be creative to reduce the economy’s reliance on foreign PMETs to make Singapore a better home for everyone here,” they said.

On Sunday, Dr Chee will also address the media at Yuhua Village Market and Food Centre, where he will answer questions about the party’s direction, renewal strategy and plans for the upcoming election season. He will be joined by SDP Central Executive Committee members Damanhuri Abas and Bryan Lim Boon Heng, both of whom contested in the last General Election.