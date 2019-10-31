SDP says leadership 'largely unchanged', ready to contest in next General Election

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) said on Thursday (Oct 31) it is ready to stand in the next General Election (GE), following its latest party elections which saw its leadership mostly unchanged.

Professor Paul Tambyah was re-elected as chairman and Dr Chee Soon Juan as secretary-general at the party’s 19th Ordinary Party Conference at its headquarters on Thursday evening, said SDP in a press release.

Christopher Ang, Damanhuri Abas, Jufri Salim, Khung Wai Yeen, Bryan Lim, Gerald Sng, John Tan, Matthew Tan, Wong Souk Yee and Francis Yong were also elected into the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC).



Dr Chee said: "The unchanged line-up reflects the confidence party cadres have of the effectiveness of the current leadership. It puts the SDP in a strong position to conduct a first-rate campaign in the coming General Election."



The SDP chief noted the party’s recent growth in membership - especially the number of younger party members - and public support.

“We must provide the opportunity for the younger generation to rise and eventually assume leadership roles within the party and, in time to come, the country,” he said.

In recent months, the SDP has conducted a series of events to drum up support in anticipation of the next GE.

Earlier in October, the party held a "pre-election" rally at Hong Lim Park, raising issues ranging from the cost of living to the impending GST hike and the need for more diverse voices in Parliament.

Last month, the SDP unveiled a printed manifesto in which the party laid out its policies.



The Elections Department announced in September that the Electoral Boundaries Review Committee (EBRC) had been convened and directed to review the current electoral boundaries.

The formation of the EBRC and the submission of its subsequent report are key processes that need to be completed before a GE. The next GE must be held by April 2021.