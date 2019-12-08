Swimming: Darren Chua wins 100m freestyle, beats defending champion Joseph Schooling

NEW CLARK CITY, Philippines: Joseph Schooling was beaten by teammate Darren Chua to the 100m freestyle title on Sunday (Dec 8) at the SEA Games, failing to defend his crown.

Schooling’s timing of 49.64 at the New Clark City Aquatic Complex meant that he was 0.05s behind Chua (49.59), who claimed gold.

Earlier in the day, Schooling finished third in the heats with a time of 50.37.

Schooling won an individual gold in the 100m butterfly at the Games, clocking a time of 51.84.

Earlier in the competition, Schooling was upset by compatriot Teong Tzen Wei in the 50m butterfly and had to settle for silver.

