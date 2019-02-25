SEAB appoints new chief executive, incumbent to retire

SINGAPORE: The Singapore Examinations and Assessment Board (SEAB) will get a new chief executive on Apr 1, it announced on Monday (Feb 25) in a joint media release with the Ministry of Education (MOE).

Mr Yue Lip Sin, who is currently deputy chief executive of SEAB, will succeed Miss Tan Lay Choo, who is retiring on Mar 31 after 37 years of service.



Miss Tan has held various positions in MOE, having taught in schools such as Chinese High School, Raffles Institution and Bukit Panjang Government High School where she was principal.

"Appointed chief executive of SEAB on Apr 1, 2008, Miss Tan has contributed greatly to the conduct of national examinations in Singapore," said the joint release.



"She has spearheaded the review of various aspects of our national examinations - aligning them to curricular changes and exploring innovations such as e-examinations."



Her successor Mr Yue held key positions in MOE such as director of Mother Tongue languages and principal of Chung Cheng High School.

“With 29 years of experience in the education service, Mr Yue will continue to ensure that SEAB builds on its capabilities in the development and conduct of the national examinations system,” MOE and SEAB said.