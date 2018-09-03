MP Seah Kian Peng apologises for wrongly assuming Teo Soh Lung is an SDP member

SINGAPORE: Member of Parliament (MP) Seah Kian Peng on Monday (Sep 3) apologised in a Facebook post for wrongly assuming that former Internal Security Act detainee Teo Soh Lung is a member of the Singapore Democratic Party (SDP).

His post came after the SDP pointed out that Ms Teo is no longer a member of the party.



Advertisement

“As Ms Teo had previously stood as a SDP candidate in GE2011, I had assumed she was still a member. I apologise for this wrong assumption and thank SDP for the clarification,” Mr Seah said.

Last Saturday, Mr Seah posted on Facebook about a meeting in Kuala Lumpur between a group of Singapore activists – led by historian Thum Ping Tjin and political dissident Tan Wah Piow – and Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad.



In the same post, he also wrote that Ms Teo said in a comment on a video posted on The Online Citizen that “Singapore is part of Malaya la”.

"Really? This is what PJ Thum and Teo Soh Lung and the SDP believe in their heart of hearts?" Mr Seah said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"Note she says 'Malaya', not 'Malaysia'. This was what the Communist Party of Malaya (CPM) maintained – that Malaysia was an imperialist plot, and Singapore’s separation and independence was a sham."

The SDP responded with a Facebook post saying that "Dr Thum and Ms Teo are not members of the SDP (and) thus do not speak for the party or represent us in any way".

"We did not have anything to do with the meeting nor did we say anything about the matter. We only learnt about Dr Thum's meeting with Dr Mahathir through reports in the media," the party wrote.



Mr Seah's Facebook post on Monday also called on netizens to remain civil on social media.

“Whilst we have different points of views, I call on all to maintain a certain decorum in our comments and we should not get personal or abusive. We can all agree to disagree and be civil about it … Let us always remain civil in our views and comments on any matter.”



